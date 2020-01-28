Baldwin heats up again, No. 16 Butler beats Georgetown 69-64

Kamar Baldwin scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 16-ranked Butler come back to beat Georgetown 69-64.

Baldwin assisted on Sean McDermott's go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left. Butler's leading scorer had 29 points in the second half and overtime Friday during a comeback against Marquette. McDermott scored 11 of his 25 points during the Bulldogs' 18-3 run early in the second half against Georgetown.

Butler has won two consecutive games after dropping three in a row in Big East play. Center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/28/2020 11:29:30 PM (GMT -5:00)

