Baldwin gives No. 19 Butler 79-76 win over No. 10 Villanova

Kamar Baldwin's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave No. 19 Butler a 79-76 victory over No. 10 Villanova.

Baldwin finished with 17 points as the Bulldogs snapped a five-game losing streak in the series on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats charged back from a 10-point deficit in the final six minutes. They tied the game on Saddiq Bey's 3-pointer with 24 seconds to go.

Baldwin closed out the game with the last shot, a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing.

The game was delayed nearly 15 minutes in the first half when the Hinkle Fieldhouse sprung a leak. Maintenance workers fixed the leak.

2/5/2020 9:37:36 PM (GMT -5:00)

