Balanced Buckeyes topple Boilermakers, cling to NCAA hopes

The Ohio State Buckeyes kept their NCAA hopes alive, topping Purdue 68-52 for their fifth win in the past six games, pulling to .500 in the Big Ten for the first time since December.

All eight Buckeyes to play hit the scoreboard, led by Kyle Young with 16 and Kaleb Wesson with 13 and a season-high four steals.

Luther Muhammad scored 11.

Evan Boudreaux contributed 17 for the Boilermakers, while Jahaad Proctor added 15.

2/15/2020 2:26:30 PM (GMT -5:00)