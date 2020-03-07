WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Geo Baker scored 19 points to help lift Rutgers to a 71-68 overtime victory over Purdue in the final regular season game for both teams. Ron Harper Jr. added 15 points, including the winner, for the Scarlet Knights. Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic was high for the Boilermakers with 22 points. Eric Hunter Jr. added 12 points for Purdue, which saw its NCAA Tournament hopes dwindle.
Baker, Harper rally Rutgers past Purdue 71-68 in OT
By MARK AMBROGI |
Posted: Sat 10:50 PM, Mar 07, 2020