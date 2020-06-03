Bailey Betzer stuck with diving and earned a scholarship at Indiana State

Penn High School senior Bailey Betzer loves diving but that wasn’t always the case.

"I hated diving at first," Betzer said. "It was like, 'I’m a gymnast. I’m going to college for gymnastics. This is what I want to do.' I actually almost quit. My mom was like, ‘No, don’t do it. You’ll love it eventually.'"

Betzer almost quit diving halfway through her freshman year, but stuck with it, and started to see significant improvement.

"Once I got into it, once I got better at it, I started liking it a lot more," Betzer said. "Honestly, all of my dives have gotten better. I’ve been wanting to try more and more things."

Betzer improved exponentially. Betzer improved so much, she qualified for the state meet her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

"I was so excited," Betzer said. "The first time I made state I was crying. My coach came over and gave me the biggest hug and it just meant everything to me. I can’t even believe that I did it to this day."

Her rise in the diving world earned Betzer a scholarship down at Indiana State. Betzer hopes to contribute right away for the Sycamores.

"I really want to be able to compete in conference my freshman year," Betzer said. "That’s my biggest goal. I want to be a part of the team and do all that I can to put Indiana State on the map and show we are a good team."

She’ll get that chance to show what she’s got because Betzer never gave up on diving.

"I just keep going no matter what and no matter what the challenges are, just keep going," Betzer said. "Keep fighting and eventually you’ll get the outcome that you want."