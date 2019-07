Former Irish women's basketball star Arike Ogunbowale is getting some recognition at the WNBA level.

Today it was announced that Ogunbowale was named the WNBA rookie of the month.

The Dallas Wings guard averaged 13.3 points per game, 2.1 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game in the month of June to be selected for that honor.

She has also scored at least 19 points in three of her last four games.

Ogunbowale is already starting to turn some heads at the next level.