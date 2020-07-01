Argos senior Owen Nifong had senior year to remember

Argos senior student athlete Owen Nifong lived the sports dream twice during his senior year of high school. The first was when he helped the Dragons win the state championship in soccer.

"We knew going into our senior year that this year was probably going to be our best chance to get it done," Nifong said. "It was absolutely incredible. It was a once in a lifetime experience, really."

The next once in a lifetime experience for Nifong was in the basketball sectional title against rival Triton, where his teammate Mike Richards hit the buzzer beater to win it.

"Being able to beat our biggest rival on their home court in the sectional final off of a buzzer beater, it was pretty wild," Nifong said.

Nifong ended his high school basketball and soccer careers with wins. It's definitely not something every senior can say. Nifong played a huge role in both of those games and his four years in high school as a leader for the Dragons.

"Guys look toward me to set the tone of the game," Nifong said. "When things go A-wall, they look to me to think, 'He’s calm. We still have this.' It was just being able to have that calm presence and pretty much assert dominance over the other team."

Argos won a ton of ball games under Nifong’s leadership and he created memories that will last a life time.

"They were a blast," Nifong said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better four years. From the beginning of my freshman year to the end of a wild and crazy senior year. They were the best, honestly."

