Antetokounmpo scores 23 in return, Bucks beat Bulls 123-102

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Antetokounmpo, the NBA's second-leading scorer with an average of 30.5 points per game entering this one, played only 27 minutes and sat out the final 5 1/2 because of the lopsided score. Khris Middleton scored 25 points as Milwaukee improved to a league-best 30-5.