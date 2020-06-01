Alycia Patterson finishes high school career at the top of the Niles record books

Niles senior basketball player Alycia Patterson saw growth on and off the court since the first game she ever played for the Vikings.

"I feel like I grew so much just from how I used to act when I was a freshman, which was crazy, to now," Patterson said. "I’m so much more mature."

In Patterson’s final regular season game for Niles, all eyes were on her.

"Everybody was asking me, ‘how many more points do I have,'" Pattesrson said. "And I’m like, ‘what are you talking about?’"

Going into the final game of the regular season against Lakeshore, Patterson sat just 27 points away from breaking Sarah Dreher’s scoring record that was set in 2005. Patterson scored 28 points that night, and is now the all-time leading scorer in Niles girls basketball history.

"That was crazy, that whole night," Patterson said. "The accomplishments that I made up to that point and to be able to do that, it was crazy. I didn’t expect it my first game my freshman year, I would have never thought I would be able to do that."

However, becoming the all-time leading scorer at Niles was never on Patterson’s mind. She had bigger fish to fry.

"I’ve always wanted to play college basketball," Patterson said. "Mainly because I didn’t want my parents to have to pay anything for me to go to college so I always wanted to get that basketball scholarship."

Patterson earned that scholarship. She will play college basketball at Kentucky State, and is itching to get to campus.

"I’m very excited," Patterson said. "I can’t wait to go and start a new journey."

While a new journey begins, Patterson never wants her amazing journey at Niles to be forgotten.

"I want to be remembered as someone that you can come from anything," Patterson said. "Don’t ever let anybody or anybody effect your dreams or goals. Just always keep working. If you want something badly enough, you’ll get it."