Notre Dame football wrapped up its home slate yesterday with a win against Boston College.

28 seniors were honored pregame including Alohi Gilman.

Gilman recorded seven tackles and one sack during the Golden Domers win on Saturday.

While Gilman has only been able to suit up for the Irish for two seasons, he's enjoyed every minute of it.

In an interview with 16 News Now producer Gabe Pishghadamian, Gilman reflects on his career at Notre Dame.