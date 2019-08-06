Alohi Gilman gets teammates to stand for Hawaiian volcano Mauna Kea

Notre Dame safety Alohi Gilman hopes he can make a big impact for the Irish in the 2019 season, but he also hopes he can make a difference in his home state of Hawaii.

Back in July, Gilman posted a picture on his Twitter account with the Notre Dame football team holding the Hawaii state flag and a sign that says Ku Kia'i Mauna to help protect a dormant volcano in Hawaii and the state's tallest mountain, Mauna Kea.

Scientists in Hawaii want to build a telescope on top of the volcano to learn how stars and galaxies are formed.

But Hawaiian citizens, including Gilman, are against this project so they can protect their sacred land. Gilman was glad he could teach his Notre Dame teammates about Mauna Kea and is thrilled he has their support.

"[It's important to educate] them on things that are going on, showing my love for my culture and where I come from and being able to show that love with other people, and that's the biggest thing," Gilman said "It was amazing. To be able to put that together in that short amount of time. I talked to them after one of our workouts and they obviously supported me real quick. It shows just the love they have for me and I have for them as well. So to have them behind my back, it feels good. I'm especially grateful for that."

