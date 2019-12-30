Alohi Gilman declares for NFL Draft

On Sunday, Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book announced that he would be coming back to the Bend for the 2020 season.

Tonight, we learned one of his teammates will not return in 2020.

Fighting Irish safety and Notre Dame team captain Alohi Gilman announced on twitter tonight that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter his name in the 2020 NFL Draft.

.

In a statement, Gilman said he is thankful to receive a degree from Notre Dame and will cherish his time in South Bend forever.

Gilman played two seasons at Notre Dame after transferring from the Naval Academy in 2017.

This season, Gilman recorded 74 tackles, one interception and forced three fumbles for the Irish.

Gilman's move was expected but we are still waiting to hear what tight end Cole Kmet's decision will be.

A month ago, Kmet said he would be returning to play baseball in the spring and suit up for the Domers in the fall. However, after receiving a second round grade before the Camping World Bowl, Kmet says he will weigh his options.

Be sure to stick with 16 News Now on air and online as we keep you updated on Kmet's decision.