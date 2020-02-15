Allen scores 22, Georgetown beats No. 19 Butler on the road

Terrell Allen tied a career high with 22 points, including key baskets on back-to-back possessions late, and short-handed Georgetown endured on the road without its top two scorers to knock off No. 19 Butler 73-66.

The Hoyas were missing injured starters Mac McClung and Omer Yurtseven, but Allen hit the game’s first shot and stayed hot to keep the visitors ahead for much of the game as Georgetown improved to 6-1 lifetime at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler struggled without injured point guard Aaron Thompson.

Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker led Butler with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

