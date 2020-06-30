All of Adam Shepherd's hard work paid off at Niles High School

Senior student athlete Adam Shepherd never stopped running during his four years at Niles High School.

"All these years getting faster and working hard, dieting, running in the winter when most people don’t run," Shepherd. "You definitely have to run every day."

Running every day resulted in quite the payoff for Shepherd. He was an all-state runner for indoor and outdoor track, plus he qualified for the state championship meet in cross country. Shepherd says Niles played a huge role in getting him to the that high of a level.

"It was great," Shepherd said. "On the athletics side, definitely with the senior boys and the senior girls, just making new friends and then reaching the levels like I did, the state meet, the state finals, it was always fun."

The fun never stopped for Shepherd at Niles. He says he’s most proud of achieving everything he set his mind to.

"To see it pay off, I was just very happy with it," Shepherd said. "It was very exciting after all this time and effort to reach something. People ask me, 'Why run because you put yourself through so much pain? You’re always sore. You are always tired.' I just tell everybody, with running especially, not every day you are going to reach a high, but the days you do reach the best, there’s like no other feeling."

Shepherd decided to attend Western Michigan to study aviation as a normal student. However, that does not mean he will ever stop running.

"I still enjoy it," Shepherd said. "I’m still going to run 5Ks. I’m still going to do it for fun. I’m still going to run with people and make it my every day thing because I do enjoy it."