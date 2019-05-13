Alex Wilcox goes 1-on-1 with ND football great Tim Brown ahead of U.S. Senior Open

There are only six weeks until the U.S. Senior Open comes to Warren Golf Course at Notre Dame.

Legendary Notre Dame football player Tim Brown was named an honorary chairman of the 40th U.S. Senior Open Championship along with former Golden Domer Jerome Bettis.

NewsCenter 16's Alex Wilcox had a one-on-one interview with Brown to discuss why he decided to become a chairman for the event and if his game on the links is as good as his game on the football field.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

