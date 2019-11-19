After injury-filled career, Shaun Crawford will suit up for the Irish on senior day

Senior night is on Saturday for Notre Dame football as the Irish take on Boston College.

One of those seniors is corner back Shaun Crawford, who has suffered three season ending injuries at Notre Dame and a gruesome elbow dislocation earlier this year.

Kelly says seeing Crawford walk on out senior day will be special.

"He's gritty, tough," Kelly said. "He was right in the middle of the action on Saturday. Again, he's come back from an elbow injury, but this might have been his healthiest year so far. It was a pretty severe elbow injury. Yeah, great to see him out there competing, physical. You know, he's a great leader for us as well. Yeah, it was nice to see."

Crawford and the Irish kickoff against Boston College Saturday at 2:30 PM. You can catch the game on WNDU.