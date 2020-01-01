Ade Ogundeji returns for fifth-year

Defensive end Ade Ogundeji announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he will be returning to Notre Dame for his fifth year of eligibility.

Ogundeji had 34 tackles for the Irish in 2019.

He was tied for third on the team with four and a half sacks and fourth on the team with seven tackles for a loss.

Ogundeji saw increased playing time this season following the injuries of Daelin Hayes and Julian Okwara.

Ogundeji wrote on Instagram that the ultimate goal at Notre Dame is "to win a National Championship" and he believes they "have a great opportunity to do that next season."