Ade Ogundeji looks to step in after Okwara injury

The Irish have suffered yet another season-ending injury. This time it's defensive end Julian Okwara.

And one man looking to fill the captain's shoes? Ade Ogundeji.

The senior defensive lineman has played in every game this season, totaling 19 tackles for the Irish.

He's played a role in a couple of key turnovers for the Golden Domers, including a forced fumble against Louisville and a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Virginia.

Now with just three games left in the regular season, Ogundeji is embracing his increased role.

“I feel like I've done a great job just stepping in for [Daelin Hayes],” Ogundeji said. “I feel like just being the leader I can be so. You know, these next few weeks focused on playing the best football I could possibly play. When it comes to being on the field and doing anything I can do to do my job and do it at a high ability, I try to do that and just focus on the good things. Also, just there young guys now that are playing, with the injuries that we have just a lot of the young guys stepping up. I feel like I am a senior and I've been in their shoes. I know what they're doing and what they're feeling. I just try to teach them and get them going to.”

Ogundeji and the Irish welcome in Navy Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

