Ade Ogundeji hopes to take advantage of opportunity in 2019

The Fighting Irish are fresh off of their first win of the season where they took down Louisville 35-17.

Notre Dame defensive end Ade Ogundeji recorded two tackles for loss and forced a fumble in the victory.

It's been a long road under the shadow of the Golden Dome for Ogundeji. He came to South Bend as a 17 year old, and didn't receive significant playing time until last season.

Now as a senior, Ogundeji's got the opportunity to see the field on a consistent basis, and he wants to take full advantage of that opportunity.

"It was definitely tough," Ogundeji said. "When you are seeing your brothers out there playing and you're not playing and you are sitting out that first year, it's tough. It stinks. But I think Coach Kelly says it best you just have to have that 'next man up mentality." You just have to wait your turn and when your turn is called, you've got to go out there and play. I think throughout this season and my whole career at Notre Dame, I've just been ready for my opportunity and try to take advantage of it."

Ogundeji and the Fighting Irish have the weekend off but will play New Mexico next Saturday for the home opener.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 PM.

