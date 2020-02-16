Adams wins MHSHL City Championship

The John Adams Eagles defeated the St. Joseph Indians 2-1 in overtime to take the City Championship.

Josh Lerman had the game winner for the Eagles.

"It just feels awesome, our team went through a huge slump this year," Lerman said. "Just to get back out on top and just beating all of our friends, it's just awesome."

Hayden Breiler got the Eagles on the board first with a goal early in the first period.

B.J. Eckrich tied the game in the second period for the Indians.

It's the Eagles first city championship since 2013.

"Real proud," head coach Mike Jamieson said. "That was our goal. We had two goals this year. Number one was City Champs. These boys grew playing against the same teams in our league. They've got bragging rights for life. Playing each other in the men's leagues and the years down the road, they're going to go, "2020 City Champs how about you?" So it feels great for those guys. We've been working hard since September. It's been a long grinding season. We've got one more tournament to go. We're going to try to go out with another bang."

Adams and St. Joe meet up again in the first round of the state tournament in just a couple of weeks.

