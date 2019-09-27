Adams quarterback and head coach go head-to-head in UVA-ND game

The future quarterback of UVA, Adams quarterback Ira Armstead is excited to watch Bryce Perkins in action on Saturday and get a better understanding of what the Cavaliers offense is all about.

But there's an added element for Armstead, who wants his future team to win for bragging rights.

Adams head coach Antwon Jones is a former Golden Domer, a member of the defensive line in the late 1990s.

So, it is all fun and games for this pair of Eagles ... right?

“It's awesome and what a great thing for Ira,” Jones said. “You know, obviously being a football player in the past, it just makes it that much more of a rivalry between the two of us -- friendly, though. He knows to be quiet. He knows who's going to win. The Irish are going to win it. There's really not a lot he can say.”

“He thinks Notre Dame is better than UVA, key word, 'thinks,'” Armstead said in response to his coach. “But in all reality, we're going to win the game Saturday. I never really liked Notre Dame as long as I've lived here.”

“Let’s go Irish!” Jones cheered, interrupting his young quarterback with a big smile on his face.

“I've never liked Notre Dame, so it was easy for me to give it up,” Armstead said.

So, if the Irish win, Jones says he's got an extra small Notre Dame shirt that Armstead will have to wear all next week.

If UVA wins, Armstead says he's got something planned, but his coach will just have to wait and see.

