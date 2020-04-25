Adams HS graduate Danny Pinter stays home, gets drafted by Colts

Adams High School alum and Ball State football player Danny Pinter is staying in the Hoosier State!

The Indianapolis Colts selected Pinter in the fifth round with the 149th overall pick.

Pinter made the swtich from tight end to offensive tackle two years ago and it paid off big time.

He's the first Adams grad to be selected since Anthony Johnson was drafted back in 1990.

Pinter is certainly fired up to be staying home in Indiana and wants to give his all for the Colts.

"The thing I pride myself in is my work ethic," Pinter said. "I think that's the No. 1 thing I can fall back on. That dictates how far someone will make it just how much they are willing to put into it. Obviously, this is something I've wanted for a while just going to put everything into it. I can't say enough how fired up I am to be a part of the Colts and a part of this great culture. I am from Indiana so I know how much the Colts mean to the state. I'm just ready to get to work and get going."

Pinter is now the 10th South Bend Schools alum to ever be selected in the NFL Draft.

