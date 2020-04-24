Adams HS alum Danny Pinter feels anxious heading into NFL Draft

On Thursday, Adams high school alum Danny Pinter could relax knowing he wasn't going to be drafted in the first round.

But Thursday night he could not sleep due to the amount of excitement he is feeling heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Pinter has no idea where he could possibly land but believes he could be selected as early as Friday night.

The Adams grad took an interesting path to the NFL Draft. He was recruited to Ball State to play tight end but transitioned to offensive tackle two years ago, and that move paid off big time.

Pinter was named Ball State's most outstanding player last season and now has caught the attention of several NFL teams. Now all Pinter can do is play the waiting game, as he hopes to hear his name called by the commissioner.

"It will definitely be pretty surreal," Pinter said. "I’m obviously excited and thankful. I’ve had so many people help me get to this point that I can’t thank enough. It’s good. A lot of hard work has gone into it so it will definitely be rewarding and it will be quick transition to go make the team. It’s nice that all of the work is done. There’s nothing else I can do. It’s kind of out of my hands at this point and whenever it happens, I’ll be pretty excited. "

If Pinter is drafted, he would be just the 10th South Bend Schools alum to ever be selected in the NFL Draft.

