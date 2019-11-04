Abby Prohaska out indefinitely after blood clots found in lungs

The Notre Dame women's basketball team is getting ready for the season opener Tuesday night at Fordham, but the team is facing some tough news.

Irish guard Abby Prohaska will be out indefinitely. She posted on her Twitter account Monday that she has blood clots in both of her lungs and doesn't know when she will be able to play again.

Head coach Muffet McGraw hopes Prohaska will be back sometime soon and says while Prohaska will still be around the program, this is a big blow to the team.

"It's a huge loss not having [Prohaska] for so many reasons," McGraw said. "One, she's probably one of two players who had some game experience for us coming in. She's also gives us energy because she comes in and she takes charges and hustles for loose balls. She's someone for the freshman to point to and look up to and say this is how you are supposed to practice. This is how you are supposed to play. We've lost that experienced player that we had. She's in pretty good spirits. As can be expected, disappointing kind of a huge blow for to have something life threatening that can happen to you at the age of 19. We are hopeful she can return to the team and she how things go."

Muffet says ideally Prohaska could be back by January, but they want to be extra careful with her status.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the season is Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the road at Fordham.

You can catch the season opener on ESPN Plus.