Abbey Krugh left her mark at Edwardsburg High School

Edwardsburg senior Abbey Krugh always helped the Eddies girls basketball team put on a show. In her three years on varsity, the Eddies finished with an absurd 68-5 record.

"Nobody likes to lose," Krugh said. "I don’t like to lose. It was one of those things like, I knew I wanted it. I knew the other girls on my team wanted it. Somebody’s gotta step up and get us there."

Krugh knew going into her senior season, she had to step her game up so she worked extra hard on her sharp shooting abilities.

"I shot a lot from behind the arc," Krugh said. "So half the time, you have to run off screens quick, you have to get your shot off quick. I remember this year, I tried to work on a quicker release just to get some more shots off. Fast hands."

Krugh's hard work was all for one reason. - to give it her best for her team.

"We’re not just a team, we’re a family," Krugh said. "These girls aren’t just your teammates, they are your sisters. We’re going to go through it with them. We spent so much time with them. Starting in the summer you spend so much time with them."

She spent so much time with her teammates and playing basketball but decided to step away from basketball when she goes to college.

"In the end, I thought ,'Okay, I’ll just be done,'" Krugh said. "I’m really happy with the choice I did make because now I feel like being away from it for so long I don’t even know if I would be able to pick it back up."

Krugh will attend Western Michigan as a student and study business.