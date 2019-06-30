AP source: Thaddeus Young signing with Bulls

A person familiar with the situation says veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Sunday on the condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends on Saturday.

The Bulls were looking to add veteran help and toughness to a young team.

The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.

Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the front court for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.