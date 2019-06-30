AP source: Bojan Bogdanovic to sign with Jazz

A person with knowledge of the situations says Bojan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1 million.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the deal cannot be signed until the NBA's moratorium ends Saturday. Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.

Utah becomes Bogdanovic's fourth team, after stints with Brooklyn and Washington preceded his two years with the Pacers. Bogdanovic missed only three games over his two Indiana seasons.

He joins a team that is adding point guard Mike Conley and already has rising star Donovan Mitchell.