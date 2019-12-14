A balanced No. 18 Butler routs Southern 66-41, goes to 10-1

Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a 66-41 romp over Southern.

The Bulldogs ran their record to 10-1 on Saturday. Sean McDermott added 11 points and Khalif Battle 10.

Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored. The Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest nonconference home games winning streak to 57. Isaiah Rollins had 13 points for Southern, which fell to 3-8.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/14/2019 3:51:46 PM (GMT -5:00)