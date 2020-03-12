76ers rout Pistons with Embiid back from shoulder injury

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-106 in the final game for both teams for some time.

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

76ers general manager Elton Brand says “he believes in the leadership of the league.”

76ers coach Brett Brown defended the decision to play the game.

Brown said “the instruction was to come in and play the game.”

3/11/2020 10:07:37 PM (GMT -4:00)