Fighting Irish react to NCAA's decision to let players benefit from likenesses

It's a story we've been bringing you all day, the NCAA is moving forward in the process of student athletes allowed to be paid.

The board's decision came down in the middle of the afternoon, meaning many Notre Dame players were either in class or already getting prepared for practice.

The Irish practiced this afternoon before talking to the media about their prep for Virginia Tech.

It was the first time some players had heard the news, but overall are happy with NCAA's decision.

"I mean that's awesome," defensive end Julian Okwara said. " I mean that probably isn't happening for anyone in my class right now because we're all seniors. But whatever happens that's cool."

"I think I obviously think it's a benefit for us as an athlete," safety Alohi Gilman said. "However, I think we need to be aware of the distractions that it may come upon if you do decide to use that benefit. I think it's definitely a positive but you got to have some deep thought as you go into that."

The NCAA doesn't expect to have the rules in place until 2021 so that isn't exactly on the minds of the Fighting Irish this week.

Notre Dame returns to the house that Rockne built Saturday afternoon against Virginia Tech