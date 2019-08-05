2018 Indiana Mr. Football Jack Kiser hits practice field for Notre Dame

Notre Dame football wrapped up its second football practice of fall camp Monday afternoon.

Brian Kelly says in the first few days of camp he wants to lessen the load for the veterans and give the younger players a chance to show their stuff.

One of the freshmen who looks to play a big role for the Irish this year is linebacker Jack Kiser.

Kiser won two state titles at Pioneer High School and was voted Indiana's Mr. Football in 2018 after his dominant stretch in high school as a linebacker and a quarterback.

But he will only play linebacker at Notre Dame, and that's a position that is lacking experience in Clark Lea's defense in 2019.

However, Kelly says he feels good about what he's seen from Kiser so far and thinks he'll make an impact this year.

"It's early in the process, but what we like is he's a smart player, he's athletic, he just has some of those traits that really translate well," Kelly said. "He's got football sense and he's got physical tools. He runs well. He's strong. Just early on, he has shown some of those things that, obviously, make him the kind of player he was in high school. Obviously, he has to translate that, but he's a guy with a big upside."

Kiser and the Irish will continue to practice at Culver Academies through Thursday.

