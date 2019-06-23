2017 U.S. Senior Amateur Open champ ready for 2019 U.S. Senior Open

It is finally U.S. Senior Open week here in South Bend.

Several golfers took to the grounds at the Warren Golf Course on Notre Dame's campus to practice for the upcoming tournament.

One of the golfers competing is amateur Sean Knepp. He won the 2017 U.S. Senior Amateur Open and finished as a runner up in the same tournament in 2018.

That qualified Knepp for the 2019 U.S. Senior Open and he can't wait to start competing.

"Well, I'm an amateur," Knepp said. "This is my fourth time at a senior open and you want to go out and compete. You want to compete favorably. There is a lot on the table for amateurs if you make the cut and then finish low amateur so that's my goal. It's nerve wracking and so I'm very content just to enjoy myself in the back of the pack this year."