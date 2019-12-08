Winston throws for 456 yards, 4 TDs as Bucs rally over Colts

Jameis Winston threw for 456 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally to to beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-35. Winston overcame throwing three interceptions and having one of them returned for a touchdown for the fifth time this season.

The Bucs have won three straight to remain mathematically in playoff contention. Indianapolis has lost five of six following a 5-2 start. The nosedive has dropped the Colts from first place to third in the AFC South. Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for the Colts.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/8/2019 5:11:14 PM (GMT -5:00)