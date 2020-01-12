Oturu scores 30 as Minnesota beats No. 19 Michigan 75-67

Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points and Minnesota went on a late 11-0 run to beat No. 19 Michigan 75-67.

Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota, while Alihan Demir scored 13 points.

Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan.

Franz Wagner scored 17 points.

The Gophers pulled away late after a back-and-forth second half.

Oturu scored in the low post with 3 minutes left to put Minnesota ahead for good.

1/12/2020 5:31:18 PM (GMT -5:00)