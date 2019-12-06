Notre Dame prepares for rest of season without Carmody

Notre Dame Men's Basketball is preparing for another early ACC matchup tomorrow with Boston College and they're doing so without Robby Carmody.

Carmody tore his ACL Wednesday night in the final minute of the Maryland game.

He will be out for the rest of the season and undergo surgery to repair it.

Head coach Mike Brey said the team was more upset about losing Carmody than they were losing the game.

For Rex Pflueger, he wants to be there for his teammate any way he can.

“Robby’s my brother,” Pflueger said. “I see a lot of myself, personality in him. I've been through the exact same thing basically a year ago. So when I saw him go down, it was kind of an emotional period for me, because you don't want to see that to anyone nonetheless your teammate. I just wanted to kind of be there. I know everyone else on the team wanted to be there, his family, but I just wanted to make sure he knew that we were there for him and that we'll always be there for him.”

The Irish are back in action Sat. afternoon against Boston College at Purcell Pavilion at 2 p.m.

