Kane scores twice, Blackhawks skate past Sharks 6-2

Patrick Kane scored twice, Alex DeBrincat had three assists and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2. Duncan Keith, Brandon Saad, Alex Nylander and rookie Dominik Kubalik.

Kubalik also scored as the Blackhawks handed the Sharks their ninth loss in their last 12 games.

Jonathan Toews had two assists, and Corey Crawford made 34 saves in his 10th straight start.

Evander Kane and Timo Meier each had a goal and assist for San Jose in the opener of a four-game trip.

Aaron Dell blocked 39 shots.

3/11/2020 11:45:38 PM (GMT -4:00)