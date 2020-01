Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Already without injured Blake Griffin, the Pistons lost Andre Drummond when he was ejected early in the third quarter.

1/11/2020 9:48:46 PM (GMT -5:00)