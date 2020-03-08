Allen, Blues blank Blackhawks for 9th win in 10

Jake Allen made 29 saves for his second shutout and the streaking St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 for their ninth win in their last 10 games.

Robert Bortuzzo and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Central Division-leading St. Louis, which killed four Chicago power plays. Jaden Schwartz had two assists.

The Blues swept their season series from the Blackhawks, winning all four game and outscoring Chicago 16-8.

Corey Crawford stopped 24 shots in his ninth straight start as Chicago lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

The Blackhawks power play hasn’t connected in its last 14 chances.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/8/2020 10:46:52 PM (GMT -4:00)