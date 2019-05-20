Suspect in Ala. shooting that killed officer, injured 2 others, now in custody

Auburn police said they have caught a suspect they described as “armed and dangerous,” who was accused of killing one police officer and shooting two others.

Police say Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Wire Rd. just after 10 p.m. CT Sunday. The responding officers were injured in the shooting. They were transported to local hospitals. Their condition has not been released at the time.

After the shooting, Wilkes fled the scene. The responding officers were were taken to local hospitals.

The identity of the officer killed has not yet been released.

