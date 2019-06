A Girl Scout has died at Camp Koch in Perry County, according to a statement from Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.

She was one of four people Perry County Sheriff Alan Malone confirms were pinned by a fallen tree. Malone says the other three were seriously injured.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call that a tree had fallen on campers just outside Cannelton around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The Girl Scouts said Camp Koch is closed.