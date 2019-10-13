Standing corn fire in Plymouth burns a quarter acre of field

Plymouth, Bremen, and Bourbon fire crews responded to a standing corn fire in Plymouth.

It happened around 4 p.m. Sunday on 8A Road between Jarrah and Iris.

When crews arrived they saw a lot of corn on fire, enough to cover a quarter of an acre.

They used a combine and went around the perimeter to quickly get the fire knocked out. They then stayed on the scene to make sure there were no remaining hot spots.

The Plymouth Fire Department tells 16 News Now fires like this can be common and can spread fast.

The cause of Sunday's fire is still unknown.