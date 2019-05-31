Potawatomi Zoo director says she was fired over tax flap

It is the alleged behavior of humans that is attracting attention to South Bend’s Potawatomi Zoo.

Quite quietly, the only director the zoo has known since the 2014 switch from city to private management is no longer on the job.

Marcy Dean on Friday told NewsCenter 16 that she was terminated last Friday by the Potawatomi Zoological Society after being placed on paid leave April 22.

“I'd been there 13 years and never had a marred review or anything,” Dean said. “I never saw this part coming.”

Dean’s departure not only comes as she successfully lined up a public funding source to start to carry out the zoo’s $37 million improvement plans, she says it comes because she lined up that funding source: a portion of the county hotel-motel tax.

“[I] never in a million years thought as soon as I was put on paid leave I was going to start to hear that my board members were saying they had no idea I was doing this. I know that there are some people in the community that are upset, but I answer to the board. So, if the board did not want me working on a tax, they should have told me they didn't want me working on a tax. They shouldn't have paid a lobbyist,” Dean said.

Dean said she was also told she was terminated for helping a participant in the zoo’s prison workers program too much.

“And in my personal time, I help them out. I take them to N.A. meetings, I give them rides to the grocery store. I check in on them occasionally,” Dean explained. “My board president, board vice president and secretary said, 'You can’t spend time with people who are related to the zoo outside of work,' and I was like, 'That’s news to me, it’s not in our employee handbook.'”

Dean’s departure comes a month before the zoo’s next scheduled accreditation visit. It comes as a lawsuit has been filed by a former employee who claims her complaints of unsafe, unsanitary and unfit conditions were met with retaliation and termination.

The zoo on Friday issued a written statement saying that the zoo is accredited, inspected regularly, held to the highest standard of animal care and is in good standing with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

