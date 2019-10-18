Zoo Boo kicks off Friday at the Potawatomi Zoo

The Potawatomi Zoo is decked out in lights, pumpkins and plenty of decorations for Zoo Boo 2019.

The annual event kicks off Friday night and goes through Sunday.

Zoo Boo gives kids a chance to go trick-or-treating in a fun and safe environment.

Local businesses will be passing out candy at stations around the zoo.

And in addition to all the decorations you can see, there will be a haunted train ride that's sure to be spooky.

"It's been a tradition here for a long time,” said Executive Director Josh Sisk. “I mean, it's something we've been doing for many, many years."

Zoo Boo runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $10 for adults, and $8 for children and seniors.

For more information on Zoo Boo, click here .

