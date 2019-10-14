Zip Line with Zombies at Edge Adventures in South Bend

If you’re looking for an extra thrill this Halloween season, head over to Edge Adventures at Rum Village.

The park is hosting Zombie Zip lines every Friday night in October, from 4 to 10 p.m.

Adventurers will have headlamps on their helmets, and the starting platforms will be lit up with eerie lights while scary music plays in the background.

And if that's not scary enough, there will be volunteer zombies from the South Bend Civic Theater roaming around on the ground beneath the obstacles.

"if you don't already have a fear of heights, then you've got that fear of the zombies and the dark and everything else out here,” said manager Mike Marek. “I mean, they get all those spooktacular feelings.”

For more information on Zombie Zip Lines, click here .