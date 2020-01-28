Zeke's closes after 30 years in Dowagiac

Zeke's has closed after 30 years in Dowagiac.

On Tuesday morning, Zeke's Restaurant posted the following message on Facebook:



There’s is no easy way to say this but It is with a heavy heart and deepest regret we must inform everyone that Zeke’s is closed indefinitely. This decision was not made lightly but unfortunately had to be made swiftly and with no other recourse. Thank you to all the current and previous staff. Many of you were like family. Thank you to all of our loyal customers for your patronage over the last 30 years. Many of you were also like family. Thank you to the town of Dowagiac for all of your support and for giving Zeke’s a place to call home!



