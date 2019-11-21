Zebrafish to the rescue: How tiny fish help researchers treat human ailments

Lymphatic systems help clear the body of extra fluids and infection, but when they don't work properly, deadly excess fluid is retained in the body.

That was the case with a young boy whose family sought help at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. By testing various medications using tiny fish, doctors miraculously saved his life.

Ten-year-old Daniel was a healthy, active boy when his body began to swell. A massive overgrowth of his lymphatic system was overwhelming his major organs.

"He had such an overgrowth of the lymphatic vessels that he was leaking fluid into the pericardium, which is the membrane around the heart," Dr. Hakon Hakonarson said.

His lungs suffered, too, severely diminishing his oxygen.

"His lung capacity was 23%. You know, barely compatible with life," Hakonarson said.

Doctors discovered the genetic culprit with a blood test and a simple DNA cheek swab. The gene was out of control, meaning Daniel's lymph system was always in the "on" position, very similar to cancer cells growing out of control.

So, doctors began to test anti-cancer meds on tiny, translucent zebrafish.

"The fish develop from a cell to a normal animal in five days," Dr. Christoph Seiler said.

"We put this cancer med into the fish – you can't give them a pill or an injection, so you basically just put it into the water," Hakonarson said.

One melanoma drug called Trametinib stopped the mutation in its tracks. Doctors then gave the drug to Daniel.

"His lymphatic system essentially normalized," Hakonarson said. "The child came off oxygen, started walking, started running, started biking and he is essentially with normal daily activities."

It proves a tiny fish and a very smart team of scientists can make a big impact.

Scientists have long used lab rodents or other mammals to help understand human diseases, but 70% of human genes are also found in the zebrafish, making them a good animal for study.

INTEREST: Hakon Hakonarson, MD, PhD, Director of Center for Applied Genomics at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia talked about how a coworker's son had a lymphatic condition, "His mother asked me if she would be able to provide some funding, could we work on this condition and try to resolve it? This was probably five or six years ago. And I said, of course, we would be happy to help. And so, we ended up collecting samples from her family. It was actually a four- generation family that we have samples from. And we found a new gene, new mutation." This sparked the interest in lymphatic conditions, and they started recruiting patients from all over the U.S. (Source: Hakon Hakonarson, MD, PhD)

SYMPTOMS: Dr. Hakonarson explained the common symptoms of a lymphatic condition, "The central duct is most likely to begin leaking fluid into the chest, but then it goes into the abdomen and into the heart and into the extremities, or there's gravity so you have more on the lower extremities than you have on the upper. But essentially anywhere in the body because the lymphatic system is all over the body, there's this sort of fluid leak happening, so patients who have the DMA - they should be checked out to see if they have a lymphatic condition. Sometimes it's the venous system - varicose veins and problems with the venous system - but sometimes it's the lymphatic system." (Source: Hakon Hakonarson, MD, PhD)

