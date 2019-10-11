Youth Service Bureau reacts to Buttigieg's plan to end youth homelessness

Pete Buttigieg announcesd a comprehensive plan to secure a new era of equality for LGBTQ+ Americans Friday.

The plan addresses issues such as equitable health care to workplace protections to a new mentorship program that will build a sense of belonging among LGBT+ youth, especially those who are homeless.

According to the Youth Service Bureau in South Bend, of the estimated 4.2 million youth experiencing homelessness nationally, 40% of them identify as LGBTQ.

YSB's Christina Mcgovern says she thinks the new plan will help put a national spotlight on an issue that is not talked about enough.

“There have been a couple people since Mayor Pete has come out and started this campaign that they felt like, ‘Oh, well, it must be OK to say something now.’ I think that is empowering for young people, and that's part of our mission, as well is to empower all of our youth,” McGovern said.

Buttigieg's plan aims to also increase federal investment in housing and services for youth experiencing homelessness.

Any youths who are in need can access YSB's 24-hour Safe Station Emergency Youth Shelter in South Bend or by calling their crisis line at 594-235-9231.

