Young weighs in on impeachment inquiry

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., says he's monitoring what's going on in the House regarding the impeachment inquiry.

But he said he is not letting the situation there distract him from important issues of the day.

"I think the protests are a manifestation of frustration, frustration I hear at home, from Republicans, independents, even some Democrats, about the lack of clarity about what's going on, what is going on specifically as it relates to this inquiry – a term that, frankly, has not typically been associated with the impeachment process," he said. "During the Clinton years and the Nixon years, it was a formal vote for a formal investigation."

The inquiry is set to resume Saturday with the deposition of another career diplomat.

