Young tornado victim gets promise of free college tuition

An Alabama boy whose parents were killed in a tornado this month has received donations including the promise free college tuition.

State Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr. says Wallace State Community College in Hanceville has offered two years of tuition to 8-year-old Landen Godsey, who remains hospitalized.

He says the University of Alabama System Foundation also will help fund Landen's education, and about $60,000 has been raised for his family and other storm victims.

The boy's parents died when a tornado struck their double-wide mobile home on Dec. 16.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/26/2019 11:36:57 AM (GMT -5:00)

