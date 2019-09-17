Young calls for federal investigation after discovery of fetal remains

Tuesday brought a call that the probe into fetal remains found on the Illinois property of a late Indiana abortion doctor should be done by the federal government.

That call came from U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

"We need to learn much more about his despicable situation so we can all ensure that it never happens again," the senator said. "That's why I've called for a federal investigation into the matter."

Young called the discovery of more than 2,000 fetal remains on the property of the late doctor "grotesque."

